Morgan Stanley Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $137.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

ROST opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

