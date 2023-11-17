Morgan Stanley Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $10.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,910,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 2,079,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after buying an additional 1,611,228 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,384,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,382,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,624,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.