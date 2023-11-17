Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Moringa Acquisition

moringa acquisition corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. moringa intends to focus its search on israel-related technology companies.

Read More

