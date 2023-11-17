NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.19. 338,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 483,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

NanoVibronix Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 227,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

