Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $25,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

