Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

