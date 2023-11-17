Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

