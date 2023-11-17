Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Navient Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.55. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Insider Activity at Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

