Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $14.09 on Monday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Navigator had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

