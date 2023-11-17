NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 4.8%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 37,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 666% from the average daily volume of 4,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

