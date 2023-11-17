Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

MarketWise Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of MKTW opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,227,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $55,578 and have sold 172,547 shares valued at $239,095. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $33,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

