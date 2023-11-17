Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives C$23.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$18.00 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.22. The company has a market cap of C$806.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

