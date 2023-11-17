Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.80

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €78.80 ($84.73) and last traded at €78.26 ($84.15), with a volume of 139738 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.40 ($82.15).

Nemetschek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

