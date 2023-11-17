New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,275,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,722,000 after acquiring an additional 674,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,401,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,288,000 after acquiring an additional 427,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,427,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

