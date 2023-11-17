NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 12.5%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 261,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 153,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

NexOptic Technology Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.