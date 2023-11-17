NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. NICE updated its FY23 guidance to $8.58-8.78 EPS.
NICE Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $195.15 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
