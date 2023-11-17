Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 3,113 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $235,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $75.79 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,031,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,788,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

