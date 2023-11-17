Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

