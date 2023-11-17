Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 13th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Nordstrom has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

