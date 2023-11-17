Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 13th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.
Nordstrom has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.
Nordstrom Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Insider Transactions at Nordstrom
In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
