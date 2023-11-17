NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.93 ($17.13) and last traded at €15.92 ($17.12). Approximately 52,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.81 ($17.00).

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

