Northland Capmk Weighs in on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

