Northland Capmk Weighs in on Stryve Foods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryve Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 122.85% and a negative net margin of 82.91%.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 270,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,902.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,660 shares of company stock valued at $111,445. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

