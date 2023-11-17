Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $463.88 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $549.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.