Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $76,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $463.88 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $549.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.33.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

