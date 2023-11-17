Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
NYSE:NMG opened at $2.41 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
