Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

NYSE:NMG opened at $2.41 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

