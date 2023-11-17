Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $17.75 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $549,792. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

