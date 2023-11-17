Nufarm Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26.
Insider Activity at Nufarm
In other Nufarm news, insider Gregory Hunt 145,890 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Nufarm
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.
