Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.17. 317,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 346,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
