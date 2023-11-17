Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.17. 317,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 346,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

