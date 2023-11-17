Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 30,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 29,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 155,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

