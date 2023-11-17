Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 30,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 29,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
