Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.