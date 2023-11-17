Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

