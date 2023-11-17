Nwam LLC Buys 177 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FTEC opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.