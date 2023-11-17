Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 21,335 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

