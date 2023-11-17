Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

