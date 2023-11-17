Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.82.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

