Nwam LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.41 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

