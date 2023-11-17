Nwam LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

SO stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.