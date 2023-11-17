Nwam LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
