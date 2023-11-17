Nwam LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.