Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

