Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,798 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

