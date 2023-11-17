Nwam LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $796.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total value of $707,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

