Nwam LLC Purchases 5,931 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

