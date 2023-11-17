Nwam LLC Purchases 8,631 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 321.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

RWL stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $83.04.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

