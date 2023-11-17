Nwam LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

GILD stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

