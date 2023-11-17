NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,894 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 349,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.52% of NXP Semiconductors worth $274,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 49,704 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.0 %

NXPI opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

