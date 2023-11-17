OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $143.69

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $143.69 and last traded at $143.69, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.69.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.25.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd.
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OBIC Co.,Ltd.
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.