Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.31 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

