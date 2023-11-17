Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

OCUL stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

