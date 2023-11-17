Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
