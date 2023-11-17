Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading 9.4% Higher

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $34.72. Approximately 1,005,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 649,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $9,909,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $227,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

