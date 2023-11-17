Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth about $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter worth $219,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

